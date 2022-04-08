IMD Warns Heatwave Spell Likely To Continue In Northwest & Central India Till April 12

The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions in most places with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over West Rajasthan. A notice of a mild heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over South Haryana-Delhi and in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and isolated parts of Jammu division, South Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat state has been reported.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning / gusty winds (Speed 30-40 km per hour) at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Assam-Meghalaya and Kerala-Mahe and with lightning at isolated places very likely over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Nagaland-Manipur, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan-Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and South Kerala.

Weather review for past one week and Forecast for next two weeks Dated 07-04-2022 (English)



IMD's weather forecast up to April 12

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to North-Eastern states at lower tropospheric levels:

1) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim from 7th-10th April; over Assam Meghalaya during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely West-Assam Meghalaya from 9th - 11th April 2022.

Under the influence of trough over South Peninsular India:

1) Light isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka during next 5 days; Over Telangana on 07th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 09th-11th April.

2) Isolated heavy rainfall likely over South Kerala on 8th and 9th April 2022.

IMAGE : PIXABAY