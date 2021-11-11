IMD Warns Of Extreme Rainfall In TN & Andhra On November 11; Fishermen Advised To Not Work

The depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday morning and cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram/Sriharikota by evening, a press release by the India Meteorological Department states.

On November 11, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, north interior TN, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over south interior Karnataka.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest and the adjoining point of west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday.

Localized flooding of roads, inundation, and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses are expected mainly in urban areas. There is a possibility of localized landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures, and horticulture and standing crops in some areas. It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

Weather forecast for Thursday, November 11

Air Quality forecast

Meanwhile, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve gradually on November 11 and 12 but will remain in the 'very poor' category. According to the IMD forecast, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category for the subsequent five days and the PM2.5 is expected to be the predominant pollutant.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the northwest direction of Delhi with a wind speed of 8-16 kmph, mainly with a clear sky and mist in the morning on Thursday.

The IMD observed a significant increase in crop residue burning fire points in Punjab (5079), Haryana (217), and UP (51) on Tuesday. The contribution of biomass burning in PM2.5 concentration was approximately 14% on Wednesday as winds were favourable for the transportation of pollutants.

In Mumbai, the sky is likely to remain clear, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 35 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius.