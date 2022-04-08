IMD Warns Of Heatwave Over North India On April 9, Rainfall Expected In Some Regions

As the mercury soars, many parts of India seem to be having a tough time due to the rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that severe heatwave conditions will be witnessed in some parts of East Rajasthan on April 9. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail in the regions of South Haryana-Delhi, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat states. Similar conditions will be witnessed in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and regions of East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

IMD forecasts rain & Thunderstorms on Apr 9

According to the forecast of the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely over the northeastern regions like Assam-Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan, west Bengal and Coastal and North interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Assam-Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, south Kerala, and South Tamil Nadu.

Rajasthan records maximum temperature of 45.8°C

As per the latest tweet by ANI, the IMD said that Rajasthan's Alwar recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius on April 8. Along with Rajasthan, several other states including cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Saurashtra and Kutch region recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees celsius whereas Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.

In West Uttar Pradesh Jhansi recorded the highest temperature at 43.6°C, while Varanasi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.0 °C.

In West Madhya Pradesh, both Rajgarh and Hoshangabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 °C. In East Madhya Pradesh, three cities including Sidhi, Sagar, and Damoh recorded 42.6 °C. In the national capital, the temperature of most places was recorded as above 40 °C.

Heatwave conditions expected in isolated pockets on April 10

On April 10, IMD forecasted heatwave conditions in most places with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets likely over west Rajasthan, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. West Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, south Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha and Chandigarh are also likely to see similar conditions.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall have been predicted in Chandigarh, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala Mahe.

