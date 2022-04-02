IMD Warns Of Heatwaves In Nine States In North India; Heavy Rain In Northeast On April 2

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in parts of west Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on April 2. In addition to this, Himachal Pradesh, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are very likely to experience similar conditions. On the other hand, northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura alongside Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places. The six northeastern states barring Arunachal Pradesh are also very likely to experience heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Heat wave conditions in some parts over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. Isolated Heat Wave conditions over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand on 01st & 02nd April; pic.twitter.com/mZ3TDKXpfF — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 1, 2022

IMD forecast for the next five days

Isolated Heat Wave conditions over Telangana on 02nd & 03rd April and over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra on 01st April, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 1, 2022

According to the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions will persist in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and southwest Uttar Pradesh on April 3 whereas thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Kerala. On April 4, the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets over Rajasthan would again face heatwaves whereas thunderstorms and lightning would continue over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Kerala.

In addition to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh whereas heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated places of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 4. On April 5, heatwaves would again be experienced around central India including in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The same day would again bring thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places over Kerala and heavy rainfall in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. IMD says that no significant change in maximum temperature is likely over most parts of Northwest India in the next 24 hours. However, the temperatures would rise by 2-3 degrees celsius according to the forecasts. Besides, no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of India for the next 4-5 days.