Last Updated:

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Coastal Odisha, WB; Severe Heatwave In West India On May 11

IMD said that parts of Rajasthan along with Haryana, Delhi and South Punjab are likely to experience severe heatwave starting May 11.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Cyclone Asani

Image: PTI


Owing to the Asani storm in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall over coastal Odisha on May 11. Moreover, adjoining coastal West Bengal is also very likely to experience very heavy rainfall on the same day. On the other hand, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely over west Rajasthan whereas parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to experience heatwave conditions on May 11. Besides, the North-Eastern states of Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 11 to May 13.

IMD weather forecast till May 17

According to IMD, west Rajasthan is likely to experience severe heatwave till May 14 along with east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Haryana, Delhi and South Punjab along with Vidarbha, on the other hand, will also experience heatwaves till May 13. Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal will continue to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places through May 12. IMD has advised completely suspending fishing operations over west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal till May 12 and has advised those at sea to return.

READ | Heatwave in India: IMD issues orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP & Odisha

In the northeast, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days. Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland along with Arunachal Pradesh are predicted to experience heavy rainfalls till May 14 whereas light and moderate rainfall are possible over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. In addition to this, Telangana, northern Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will experience heavy rainfall on May 11 but scattered rainfall is likely thereafter. 

READ | Mild to severe heatwave conditions to prevail from May 6 over several parts of India: IMD

Meanwhile, a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, south Haryana and Delhi for the next three days although Gujarat would experience a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days. According to IMD, rainfall conditions will likely prevail between May 15 and 17 as light to moderate rainfall will continue over northeast India and West Bengal. Besides, isolated to scattered rainfall is also very likely over southeast Peninsular India and adjoining plains of northwest India. 

READ | Cyclone Asani: IMD predicts weakening of severe cyclone in 24 hours, asserts 'no landfall'

Image: PTI

READ | Cyclone Asani nears east coast, starts losing steam: IMD
Tags: Cyclone Asani, Odisha, West Bengal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND