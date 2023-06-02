IMD Warns Of Potential Low-Pressure Area In Arabian Sea, Cyclone Incoming?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about the potential formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea by June 7. According to the IMD's latest weather forecast, a cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea around June 5 to June 7, which could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area within the subsequent 48 hours.

This revelation comes just weeks after the devastating impact of Cyclone Mocha, which struck the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast, causing widespread damage and displacing thousands of people. Mocha brought heavy rainfall, powerful winds reaching speeds of up to 195 kph, and dangerous flooding in areas surrounding the Bay of Bengal. Several Indian states, including Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, south Assam, and West Bengal, experienced heavy rainfall as a result of the cyclone.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has advanced further into the South Arabian Sea, Maldives, and Comorin area, as well as some additional areas of the Indian Ocean. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to progress into more parts of the South Arabian Sea within the next 48 hours.

The weather agency has also issued rainfall predictions for certain regions of northwest and south India. In the Northwest, isolated places in Uttarakhand are likely to experience hailstorms on June 1 and 2. In the southern part of the country, Kerala is expected to receive rainfall until June 5. Moreover, IMD warns that heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 5. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heatwave conditions on June 2 and 3.

Recent rainfall in Haryana and Punjab has brought relief from scorching temperatures, with the minimum temperature remaining below the seasonal average. As the IMD's prediction raises concerns about the potential formation of another cyclone, it is crucial for residents and authorities to stay informed and heed official warnings. Following safety guidelines and being prepared for adverse weather conditions is paramount to ensuring the well-being of the affected regions.