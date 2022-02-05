IMD Warns Of Severe Cold Conditions, Dense Fog In North India Over Next Two Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the induced cyclonic circulation that lies over north Haryana and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels to move east-northeastwards on February 5. Besides, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday. On the other hand, northwest India is likely to experience a fall in minimum temperature by 2-5 degrees celsius and rise by 2-4 degrees celsius thereafter.

Regions in west Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience cold to severe cold conditions in isolated pockets on February 5, whereas Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi are likely to face cold day conditions in isolated pockets. Moreover, dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh. Besides, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are likely to experience dense fog in isolated pockets. In the northeast, thunderstorm with lightning in isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is very likely.

Weather forecast up to February 9

On February 6, dense to very dense fog conditions is likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh whereas Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience dense fog in isolated pockets. Cold day conditions are also very likely in Uttarakhand on February 6. On February 7, Uttar Pradesh might experience dense to very dense fog conditions in isolated pockets whereas isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are very likely to experience dense fog.

The IMD has predicted that cold to severe cold day conditions are likely in some parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh over the next 2 days. Besides, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience dense to very dense fog conditions in the morning and night hours over the next three days. According to IMD, isolated light rainfall is likely over northern parts of Punjab and Haryana on February 8 and 9 and light to moderate rainfall or snow is very likely over the western Himalayan region.

