IMD Warns Western Disturbance In Himalayan Region Till Feb 15, Heavy Rainfall In South

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a Western Disturbance which is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region between February 13 to 15 and another Western Disturbance to affect Northwest India from February 17 to 20. The IMD also informed that isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and South Kerala- Mahe accompanied with Heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala during the next 24 hours as strong north-easterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

Weather Systems and associated forecast & warnings by IMD

A cyclonic circulation lies over Maldives Area and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to north coastal Karnataka and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamilnadu in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and south Kerala- Mahe accompanied with Heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13th to 16th and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15th & 16th February 2022.

Under the influence of another Western Disturbance; scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India from 17th to 20th February 2022.

Temperature and Fog Warnings by IMD

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next 4 days.

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C is very likely over most parts of Central India during the next 4-5 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over most parts of East India during the next 2 days and gradual rise by 2-4°C during the next 3 days.

Shallow to Moderate Fog Conditions during night/morning hours are very likely to prevail in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

The IMD had earlier warned of dense fog in isolated pockets over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on February 13.