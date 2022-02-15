IMD Warns Western Disturbance In Himalayan Region Till Feb 20, Moderate Rainfall In South

As the cold wave continues to ebb, more winter rains are expected in some states in the coming days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that under the influence of the Western Disturbances, fresh rainfall is on the cards for some states.

The meteorological department has predicted that Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness fresh spells of rail in the next 5 days. Apart from this, isolated cold wave condition is likely to prevail over Odisha during the last 24 hours. On the contrary, the minimum temperature is likely to increase in the northern- states.

Rainfall Likely due to emerging western disturbances: IMD

As per the India Meteorological Department, moderately widespread to widespread rainfall is highly expected throughout the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next 5 days, including thunderstorms and lightning. In the lower troposphere, northeasterly winds will be blowing over coastal Tamil Nadu and isolated rainfall is highly expected over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Lakshadweep Islands over the next 3 to 4 days as a result of its effect.



Under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during February 13 to 16 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 15 to 16, 2022, as per the IMD forecast.

From February 14 to 16, 2022, isolated light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. From February 17 to 20, 2022, isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall is highly possible over the Western Himalayan Region.

IMD forecast on Fog

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next four days. A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C is very likely over most parts of Central India during the next 4-5 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over most parts of East India during the next 2 days and gradual rise by 2-4°C during the next 3 days. Shallow to Moderate Fog Conditions during night/morning hours are very likely to prevail in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours. The IMD had earlier warned of dense fog in isolated pockets over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on February 13.

