IMD Weather Bulletin Says Heavy Rainfall Expected In Tamil Nadu Over Next 2 Days

According to the Indian Meteorological Department 's (IMD) statement released on Monday, the ongoing heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Tamil Nadu for the next two days. IMD stated that the rainfall will continue due to the convergence of strong northeasterly winds. As per the weather forecasting agency, a heavy downpour is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over next week.

The weather warning bulletin released by the IMD said, "heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala, Lakshadweep and coastal and south interior Karnataka for the next two days."

The agency also further stated that thunderstorm and lightning will very likely be witnessed over Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep during these days.

Heavy rains claim 15 lives in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu claimed 15 lives and left multiple people injured in a chain of wall collapses in a village near Mettupalayam abutting the Western Ghats in Coimbatore district early on Monday, officials said. According to police, the four wall collapses at Nadur Colony early on Monday were triggered by the heavy downpour. Five other people have also been killed in the torrential rain over the past two days.

Tamil Nadu: 15 persons dead after a compound wall collapsed & damaged three houses in Nadoor Kannappan Layout in Mettupalayam today morning, following heavy rain in the region. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/hLDGlFMiTx — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

A team of fire and rescue services and revenue officials reached the spot at around 5 am and recovered 15 bodies, including four women and a child. According to the rescue team, more people could be trapped in the debris and the toll might increase. Police stated that the rescue operation is underway and the bodies have been sent for post mortem to the Mettupalayam government hospital. Nadur village is about 50 km from Coimbatore. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives in wall collapse in Mettupalayam.

(With inputs from ANI)