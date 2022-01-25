IMD Weather Forecast: Cold Wave & Fog Conditions Likely To Grip Parts Of India This Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold waves in several parts of India mainly in Northwest and Central India this week. According to the IMD's weather forecast for the next five days, there will be a gradual fall in the minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius. This will happen in parts of Northwest and Central India. In addition, the forecast has also indicated that there will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in the Eastern part of India during the next three days.

Meanwhile, it has also predicted that the minimum temperatures will fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Gujarat in the next two days. However, the state will not witness any significant weather change following that. Shallow to moderate fog is likely over parts of Eastern India during the nights and early hours of morning on January 26.

Dense fog in Punjab & UP

The weather department in its forecast bulletin has also said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely in pockets of Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, dense fog will occur over isolated pockets of Haryana,Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

In addition the IMD has reported that 'severe cold day' conditions will be recorded in West Madhya Pradesh as well as isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. In its bulletin, the IMD has also remarked that severe cold wave conditions will be recorded over Saurashtra and Kutch while cold wave conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Central Maharashtra and Gujarat region. The Cold Day and Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail till this weekend, the IMD remarked in its forecast bulletin.