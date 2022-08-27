IMD Weather Forecast For Aug 27: Very Heavy Rainfall Likely In West Bengal & North-East

Isolated and very heavy rainfall is expected over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced. The potential impact expected due to the very heavy rainfall includes flooding of roads, occasional reduction in visibility, localized landslides, damage to horticulture and standing crops and riverine flooding in some river catchments.

IMD has recommended the following actions before venturing out:

Check for air-traffic congestion

Follow traffic advisories

Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging

Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in North-East

According to the IMD weather forecast for August 27, isolated places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, North-Eastern states such as Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightening and gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalseema and with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather is expected with winds in the range of 40-50 kmph over South of the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, off the South Sri Lanka coast. Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 Kmph are also likely over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian sea, along and off Somalia coast, South of Southwest Bay of Bengal off South Srilanka coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

Image: PTI