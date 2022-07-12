IMD Weather Forecast For July 12: Heavy Rain For Maharashtra, Mumbai On Orange Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rains for the state of Maharashtra on July 12.

The coastal district of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha have all been placed on a Red Alert for July 12 as heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected in isolated places.

The Marathwada district has been placed on an Orange alert by the IMD as isolated heavy rainfall is expected on July 12.

An orange alert has also been placed for the capital of the state, Mumbai.

The press release from the meteorological department also added that squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are also expected along and off Maharashtra. On July 12, strong winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also likely over over east central Arabian Sea. Hence an advisory has been made to the fishermen to not venture deep into the sea.

According to Skymet weather, Mumbai, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Pune and even coastal parts of Maharashtra may see rains on July 12.

Heavy rains for Maharashtra in the coming days

In the case of Maharashtra several rivers in the state have reached the warning level as heavy rains batter the state.

IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, its suburbs and Thane - stating "heavy to very heavy rains" are very likely in a few places until July 14. Other districts in Maharashtra have been issued a Red Alert till July 14.

Amid the heavy rains in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He has directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

CM said “I am in touch with the state administration at all levels including the district officials, commissioners and the Chief Secretary. The authorities including the SDRF, NDRF and other local bodies are alert over the flood situation. We have also shifted the people from flood-affected areas to secure locations.”