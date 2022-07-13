IMD Weather Forecast For July 13: Heavy Rains Expected Along India's Western Coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their recent press release has predicted that on July 13, the current intense wet spell over Gujarat, Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra and over Central & adjoining Peninsular India is likely to continue.

For July 13, the areas along the western coast of India such as the Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa have all been placed on a red alert.

West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka have all been placed on an orange alert.

Over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Telangana, it is quite likely that a few isolated locations could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with really heavy precipitation at other locations on July 13.

In remote areas of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is possible.

Over Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, heavy rainfall has been predicted in isolated spots.

At isolated locations over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and squally weather (wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph) are expected.

Thunderstorms with lightning and rain are also expected at isolated locations over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Vidarbha, Telangana & Chhattisgarh on 13 July, Gujarat region on 13- 14 July, over Saurashtra & Kutch, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa from 13 – 14 July, 2022.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 13 – 16 July, East Madhya Pradesh during 14 – 16 July, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 13th, Kerala & Mahe, Marathwada and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 13 July, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 15 & 16 July, Gujarat region on 14 July, in Odisha on 12, 13, 14, 15 & 16 July and over Saurashtra & Kutch on 15 July, 2022.