IMD Weather Forecast For July 14: Heavy Rains To Continue On India's Western Coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their recent press release has stated that the intense wet spell over the West coast of India and over Central and adjoining Peninsular India, is likely to continue on July 14 and decrease thereafter.

For July 14, the areas on the western coast of India namely Saurashtra and Kutch, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, and Goa have been placed on a red alert.

Whereas West Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Telangana, South interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka have all been placed on a Orange alert for July 14.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch and some parts of Vidarbha.

Heavy to moderate rain over West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Orissa and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka is likely on July 14.

The press release from the weather department also added that squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coasts.

Hence, an advisory has been issued to the fishermen to not venture far into the sea.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on July 14, East Madhya Pradesh on July 14 and 17, Vidarbha on July 14 and 17, Chhattisgarh on July 16 and 17, Odisha from July 14 to 16, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region on July 15.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Haryana on July 14, Uttarakhand on July 14, 16 and 17, and over Rajasthan on July 14 and 15. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over East Rajasthan on July 14.

Image: PTI