IMD Weather Forecast For July 17: Heavy Rains To Continue Lashing Down On Coastal States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that heavy rain is likely to continue in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Northeast states for July 17. The agency also stated that rainfall activity is likely to increase over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Northeastern states in the coming days.

For Sunday, July 17, the IMD has not put any state on a red alert, however, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe is likely.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over the Northeast and adjoining the northwest Arabian Sea. Strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over the West Central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea. Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over East Central and adjoining South Arabian Sea.

Fishermen Warnings

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts, Northeast Arabian Sea, along & off Maharashtra and Karnataka coasts on July 16 and over East Central Arabian Sea; North Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast on July 16 & 17 and over West Central & Southwest Arabian Sea from July 16 -20 are likely. Fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these areas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi & Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms & lightning are also likely over the region on July 19 & 20.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during the next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region July 19 & 20.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next two days and widespread rainfall with very heavy falls is also likely over the region during from July 18-20.