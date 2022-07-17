IMD Weather Forecast For July 18: Heavy Rains Expected In Northeast & West Coast Of India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its recent press release, has stated that the depression over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch coast is moving in the northwest direction away from India. IMD has also added that rainfall activity is likely to increase over the Northeastern States & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from July 18 and northwest India from July 19 for the next 3-4 days.

For Monday, July 18, the IMD has put the district of Vidarbha and the state of Arunachal Pradesh on an Orange alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Vidarbha is likely.

Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

A few places in South Interior Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi could receive light to moderate rain.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Fishermen Warnings

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over the Northwest Arabian Sea. Strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over the Westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather with a wind speed of 40-50 kmph over the Karnataka coast is likely. Fishermen are advised not to venture deep into the Arabian Sea.

Forecast for the coming days

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall are very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during the next five days and over Gujarat for three days, after which it will reduce.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 18 and widespread rainfall with very heavy falls is also likely over the region from July 18-20.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during the next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region are likely on July 19 & 20.