IMD Weather Forecast For July 19: Rajasthan & Northeast States Placed On Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their recent press release has stated that rainfall activity is likely to increase in the Northwest of India from July 19 and heavy rains will continue lashing down in the Northeast states for the next two days.

The Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra-Kutch coast has weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over central parts of north Arabian Sea.

For July 19, the IMD has put areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, East Rajasthan on an Orange Alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Fishermen Warning

Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into the Arabian sea.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning also likely over the region on July 19 and 20, 2022.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during the next four days and over Gujarat for two days, after which it will reduce.

Scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with heavy falls likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days and widespread rainfall with very heavy rains also likely over the region on July 19 and 20, 2022.

Image: PTI