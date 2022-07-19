Last Updated:

IMD Weather Forecast For July 20: Uttarakhand On Red Alert As Monsoon Shifts Northwards

The IMD has stated that heavy rains are likely to lash down in Northern and Northeastern states of India and has placed Uttarakhand on a red alert for July 20.

Written By
Mihir Merchant
IMD

Image: PTI


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that rainfall activity is likely to increase in the Northwest of India, the Northeastern states and areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 3-4 days.

For July 20, the IMD has placed Uttarakhand on a Red Alert and its neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the capital, Delhi on an Orange Alert. 

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at a few isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on July 20.

Fishermen Warning

Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over West-central and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over adjoining East-central Arabian Sea. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into the Arabian sea.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls are very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next five days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall are very likely over Himachal Pradesh & Haryana- Chandigarh on July 20, Punjab & Uttar Pradesh on July 20-21 and over Uttarakhand during July 21-23.

READ | Maharashtra rains: Flood-like situation in 3 districts; overall death toll rises to 105
READ | Rains trigger landslides in Uttarakhand, leads to blockages on highway, 89 rural roads
READ | UN weather chief Petteri Taalas: Heat wave should be 'wake-up call'
READ | IMD weather forecast for July 19: Rajasthan & Northeast states placed on Orange alert
First Published:
COMMENT