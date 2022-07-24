IMD Weather Forecast For July 24: Telangana On Red Alert As Extremely Heavy Rain Predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in their recent press release has stated that Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Telangana from July 23 to July 25 and is predicted to decrease thereafter. Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh will also see heavy rainfall for the next two days.

For July 24, the IMD has put the state of Telangana on a Red Alert and Saurashtra & Kutch along with west Madhya Pradesh on an Orange Alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over the state of Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam is predicted.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal is likely.

Thunderstorms along with lightning and strong winds are likey at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat State, Marathwada, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe has also been predicted for Sunday.

Fishermen Warning

Strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over west-central and adjoining south-west Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over east-central & adjoining west-central parts of Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also likely over northeast Bay of Bengal.

Hence the fishermen are advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on July 23 & 24 and Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand from July 23 -27.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh on July 26, Uttar Pradesh on July 27, West Rajasthan from July 24-26 and over East Rajasthan during July 24-27.

Isolated Heavy rainfall is likely over the state of Odisha on July 24 and 25.

Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.