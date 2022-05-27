IMD Weather Forecast: 'No Heatwave Condition' In Next 5 Days; Rainfall Likely In Kerala

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release has announced that the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels of the south Arabian Sea. With the increase in cloudiness over Kerala, the state could witness good rainfall for the next 2-3 days. Releasing the weather forecast for the remaining days of the month of May, IMD predicted that the Kerala coast and parts of Lakshwadeep can witness showers of rain for the next 2-3 days.

Isolated places in the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya are expected to receive heavy rainfall on May 28 and 29. The other states of the Northeast area along with West Bengal might also witness heavy showers till the end of the month.

Thunderstorms, along with scattered rainfall, are expected in the regions over eastern India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha and West Bengal, according to the IMD forecast.

Due to rainfall, temperatures are below normal & normal in most parts of India. There'll be no heatwave condition in next 5 days. Western disturbance is active in western himalyan region & will cause rains there. Delhi will have cloudy conditions for next 2 days: RK Jenamani, IMD pic.twitter.com/mlW1xp5rYI — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Mahe, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are other places that will be reporting heavy rainfalls for the next 5 days according to the IMD forecast. Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast and the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala coast and Lakshadweep are unsafe for the fishermen for the next 5 days according to the IMD reports as the area might witness Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph).

It is important to mention the Southeast Arabian Sea along and off the north coastal Andhra Pradesh coast is also declared unsafe for the fishermen on May 27 by the IMD.

'No heatwaves for next 5 days': IMD

After months of fighting rising mercury, the IMD has provided a sigh of relief to the countrymen by announcing that the nation will not witness major heatwaves for the next 5 days. Citing rain as the major reason behind relief IMD said, "Due to rainfall, temperatures are below normal & normal in most parts of India. There'll be no heatwave conditions in the next 5 days. Western disturbance is active in the western Himalayan region & will cause rains there. Delhi will have cloudy conditions for the next 2 days."

It is essential to mention that the isolated pockets of West Rajasthan may witness a heatwave on May 28 and May 29. The heatwave in the western Rajasthan might also be accompanied by a duststorm according to the IMD forecast. Uttarakhand has also been warned by the IMD as the isolated areas of the northern state could witness hailstorms on May 27 and May 28.