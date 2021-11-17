IMD Weather Prediction Across India: Rainfall Expected For Next 5 Days Over Coastal Areas

Light to moderate rainfall is expected over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 5 days, and over Rayalaseema over the following 3 days, according to an IMD news statement dated November 16. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is expected over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, November 17. On November 18, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is expected over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in scattered areas throughout Goa. On November 17 and 18, strong winds (gusting to 60 kmph) are extremely likely across the southwest Bay of Bengal, along with off the south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coasts. On the 17th, strong winds (gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off the Maharashtra coast. On the 18th, strong winds (gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely over the east-central Arabian Sea. On the 19th, strong winds (gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely over the central and adjoining north Arabian Sea.

IMD weather prediction across India

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea along and off the coastlines of Karnataka and north Kerala, according to the IMD. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Karnataka in isolated locations. Strong winds with gusts up to 60 kmph are expected across East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, as well as over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea along and off the north Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-south Maharashtra coasts, according to the IMD.

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation projection, there will be no substantial change in minimum temperatures over most of Northwest India over the next 48 hours, with a rise of 2-3°C following. On the other hand, minimum temperatures will drop by 2-4°C across most of East India over the next two to three days. In the other sections of the country, there will be no notable change in minimum and maximum temperatures over the next four to five days.

(IMAGE: PTI)