IMF Hails India's Response To COVID Crisis, Predicts Steady Economic Growth

Hailing India's strategy towards the COVID-19 situation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report has described the response as "swift and substantial" and further added that India has continued with its labour reforms and privatisation despite the serious pandemic situation. Outlining the Indian government's response which included financial support to vulnerable groups, monetary policy easing, liquidity provisions, accommodative financial sector, regulatory policies, and many more, the IMF stated that with a continued effort, the recovery can be expected a bit faster.

The report which is based on consultations among its members also cautioned about the economic outlook due to the pandemic uncertainties resulting in many risks in the country. It further added that the negative impact of COVID-19 is reflected on the investment and other growth drivers further show delay in the economic recovery.

IMF predicts steady economic growth in India

Looking back on India's history, the IMF also noted that India was among the fastest-growing economies in the world before the pandemic lifted millions of people out of poverty. However, the pandemic has now placed unprecedented challenges in front of the country causing a major health and economic crisis. Winding data on the country's GDP numbers, it said that a sharp fall was witnessed in the second wave and now the recent indicators suggest an ongoing recovery.

The IMF also projected India's economic growth at 9.5% in the 2021-22 financial year followed by headline inflation of 5.6%. Furthermore, the test predicted economic growth of 8.5% in 2022-23 FY.

Earlier on Wednesday, October 13, IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department Deputy Director Paolo Mauro spoke to reporters in a press conference and said that India's debt is at the ratio of about 90 per cent, and it is important to give a signal that there is a medium‑term fiscal framework in place that ensures investors that the debt ratio will decline in the medium term.

IMF emphasizes vaccinations in India

The report which is also known as "Article IV Consultations" also highlighted the importance of vaccinations in India. "Directors agreed that addressing the health crisis remains the near-term policy priority. In that context, they welcomed the recent increase in vaccinations" it said.

Meanwhile, under the IMF's Articles of Agreement, it holds bilateral discussions on an annual basis every year with its members.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI/AP