IMF Praises India's Direct Cash Transfer Scheme, Calls It 'logistical Marvel'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday lauded India's deployment of a direct cash transfer scheme by calling it a "logistical marvel" and said that there is a lot to learn from India.

Addressing a Fiscal Monitor press briefing, the IMF's Deputy Director of Fiscal Affairs Department Paolo Mauro said, "From India, there is a lot to learn. There is a lot to learn from some other examples around the world. We have examples from pretty much every continent and every level of income. If I look at the case of India, it is actually quite impressive."

#WATCH | Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director of International Monetary Fund speaks on India's digital cash transfer scheme, terms it to be a "logistical marvel, seeking to help people at low‑income levels, reaching hundreds of millions of people." pic.twitter.com/Y5pvtgzg8Z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Speaking on India's successfully implementing of the direct cash transfer programme, Mauro highlighted the "sheer size" of India and said, "It is a logical marvel how these programmes that seek to help people who are at low-income levels reach literally hundreds of millions of people."

IMF lauds India's direct cash transfer scheme

Adding further, the IMF official said, "There are programmes that target specifically women. There are programmes that target the elderly and farmers. Perhaps the interesting part is that in these examples, there is a lot of technological innovation."

"In the case of India, one thing that is striking is the use of the unique identification system, the Aadhaar," IMF's Deputy Director of Fiscal Affairs Department Paolo Mauro said.

Meanwhile, Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department Vitor Gaspar noted that the IMF is working with India to implement new technologies and noted that India is "one of the most inspiring examples of the application of technology to solve very complicated issues of targeting support to the people who need it most."

(With input from ANI & PTI)