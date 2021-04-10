IMF, World Bank Seek Timely Delivery Of COVID Vaccines; 'Effects Will Be Felt For Years'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have been urged to ensure timely delivery of safe and effective coronavirus vaccines across all countries, suggesting that COVID-19 effects will be felt for years.

In a statement, a joint ministerial committee of the World Bank and the IMF said, “Timely delivery of safe and effective vaccines across all countries is critical to ending the pandemic, especially as new variants emerge. Developing countries need to strengthen their readiness for vaccination campaigns and develop coordinated strategies to reach vulnerable populations.” The Development Committee's statement also said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented public health, economic, and social crises, threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions.

The statement added, “We call for sustained, differentiated, and targeted financial and technical support for an adequate policy response, strong coordination across bilateral and multilateral organizations, and further support to the private sector. We urge the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in line with their respective mandates, to work closely together and with other partners to contain the impacts of the pandemic.”

The statement further said, “The effects of the Covid-19 crisis will be felt for years. Mobility restrictions and lockdowns have triggered job losses, especially for women, youth, and vulnerable groups, and can undermine social inclusion."

COVID-19 In India

With a record 1,45,384 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday. The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities, the highest since October 18 last year, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 31st day in a row, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 10,46,631, accounting for 7.93 percent of its total caseload, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 90.80 percent. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, accounting for only 1.25 percent of the total number of cases in the country.

