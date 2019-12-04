Immediate Case To Be Registered If There Is Any Report Of Cognisable Offence: Andhra DGP

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Tuesday said that every police station has been given instructions to register a case if there is any report of a cognisable offence and any laxity in the filing of a zero FIR will invoke departmental action. 'Zero FIR' is a document that can be registered by any police station when a complainant approaches them for a cognisable offence, whether the case is in their jurisdiction or not.

"At every police station irrespective of the jurisdiction as to where the offence has taken place if there is any report of cognisable offence, instructions have been given that cases be registered," Sawang told ANI. He said if an officer does not file a 'Zero FIR' in the matter then a case would be registered against erring official for non-compliance. "In case the FIR is not registered, the concerned officers would be liable and cases will be registered against them apart from departmental action, and not only the concerned officers but supervisory officers as well," the DGP said.

This development comes days after a woman veterinarian was allegedly gangraped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.

READ: Andhra Pradesh launches helpline for corruption-related complaints

READ: 'Humanity is my religion', says Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad Horror

Last week, police found the charred body of a 27-year-old woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after being spotted by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver. Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Hyderabad Police confirmed that the doctor was gangraped and said that it was pre-planned. The police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice.

READ: TDP workers meet Andhra Governor, accuse state police of working at the behest of YSRCP

READ: AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs meeting with state ministers in Amaravathi

(With Agency Inputs)