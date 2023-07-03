Immigrant Pakistani Doctors Take Oath To Serve In Gujarat's Healthcare Industry

Several doctors who had migrated from Pakistan and have been granted citizenship in India, on Monday, took an oath to serve in the healthcare industry in the country. The Government of Gujarat had earlier granted them citizenship.

The doctors in question, who hail from the Hindu community, took the oath in accordance with Indian protocols in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as well as other state government representatives and RSS leaders.

(Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel felicitates doctors who migrated from Pakistan | Image: Gujarat CM's Twitter)

"These are commendable people who are working in such a noble profession and I am confident that they will contribute well to the healthcare profession," said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while addressing the doctors.

"This is especially true in Gujarat, where doctors have done splendid work during the entire COVID-19 pandemic. And they have made sure that help was given to all needy people," said the Chief Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Bhupendra Patel posted 'India is developing at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is laudable that these doctors are ready for permanent residence and health services in India.'

'I hope that these doctors will make a big contribution to the great cause of health services in Gujarat.'

(The Chief Minister addresses the event, which had RSS senior functionary Dattatreya Hosabale as chief guest | Image: Gujarat CM's Twitter)

Several MLAs were also present at the occasion and said they are looking forward to the contributions of the doctors in Gujarat. "These doctors will make contributions in the medical space and help provide such noble services to the people of Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat has also made this possible," said one of the event coordinators of the migrant doctors.