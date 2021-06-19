'Impending COVID Waves Can Reverse What's Achieved': German Envoy On Delta Variant

India is comparatively in a better situation with regards to the COVID-19 situation in the country as compared to a few months ago when the country was grappling with the devastating second wave of COVID-19. The country had recorded a peak of over four lakh cases in 24 hours which have now dropped to somewhere in 60,000 odd cases currently, which is safe to say that the country is now getting out of the second wave of COVID-19.

Nevertheless, experts have raised an alarm on the impending waves of COVID-19 while their severity is disputed by many with some saying it may be more severe than the previous waves and many others saying there is no data to back such claims.

However, it is also pertinent to note that the Coronavirus is mutating, with many nations finding variants of the virus which are more transmissible and dangerous than the previous variants. Variants such as the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) are also said to be vaccine-resistant while there are reports of another new variant 'Delta Plus'. This has raised doubts in many countries whether to open international travel amid the possibility of further COVID-19 waves.

German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner has stated that although relaxations have been given as COVID-19 infections are decreasing in many countries including parts of Europe, the easing of travel restrictions is a difficult decision to make. He said the caseload of more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants is growing in many countries causing fear of more dangerous waves in future, potentially reversing whatever the world has achieved so far in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numbers of Covid-cases are falling in parts of Europe, so some measures are being relaxed. At same time, case-numbers of potentially more transmissible & vacc-resistent variants (esp Delta) are growing in many countries & cause fear of a 4th wave which could reverse the achieved pic.twitter.com/BTrkg8Sjze — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) June 19, 2021

Against this backdrop easing travel-restrict from virus-mutation countries not easy case to make. We try to find realistic solutions. We see & hear student’s plights, who would not understand them? But also job of virologists & healthExp to protect own citizens against next wave — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) June 19, 2021

Delta variant of COVID-19 becoming dominant globally

The highly virulent strain of the novel Coronavirus, i.e. B.1.617.2 also known as the Delta variant, is more transmissible than the Alpha variant, or the UK variant, and is of the most dangerous lineage of the virus that has spread to at least 70 countries. The WHO’s top scientist Soumya Swaminathan has now expressed concern over the delta variant, first identified in India, becoming the dominant variant of the disease worldwide.

World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a news conference that because of its significantly increased transmissibility the delta variant is now on the way to becoming the dominant variant worldwide. She added, that scientists still need more data on the variant, including its impact on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

The UK has reported a steep surge in infections with delta variant, meanwhile, Germany's top public health official predicted that the hypervirulent strain would soon become dominant despite the vaccination rate. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson deferred the planned lifting of public-health restrictions by four weeks due to the sudden spike of the B.1.617.2 variant cases. The delta variant now accounts for more than 60 percent of new cases in the UK, surpassing alpha strain first detected in the country last year.

Meanwhile, the WHO said it is also actively tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant. The current variant of interest, Delta Plus is a highly virulent mutation of the Delta virus that has been detected in India. The strain has been circulating in Europe since March.