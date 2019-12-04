The Debate
Imphal Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 165 Cr From Illegal Drug Laboratory

General News

An illegal Heroin manufacturing laboratory was busted by a combined force of Manipur police and 26 Assam Rifles at Sada Khumbi village in Thoubal district

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

An illegal Heroin manufacturing laboratory was busted by a combined force of Manipur police and 26 Assam Rifles at Sada Khumbi village under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. The combined force also recovered a huge quantity of the contraband drugs reportedly worth over Rs 165 crores, some items allegedly used in the manufacture of Heroin and Rs 2.8 lakhs cash suspected to be proceeds of the sale of Heroin. Among the seizure, the Police also seized 10 liters of morphinated liquid too.

