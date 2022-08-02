Implement Water Harvesting Scheme, Delhi HC Asks Fighting Neighbours; Quashes FIRs

The Delhi High Court has quashed FIRs arising from a fight between neighbours following their assurance that they will implement a water harvesting scheme at village Fatehpur Beri here.

Justice Jasmeet Singh opined that the police machinery was put in motion on account of the acts of commission & omission of the parties and the useful time of the police was utilized when the same could have been better utilized for the needs of the society and thus the parties, who have now entered into a compromise, must do some social good for the benefit of the society.

The court recorded that the parties would provide necessary financial resources and manpower while ensuring that the scheme is successful and would look after it for ten years.

“(The parties concerned) state and undertake that they will implement a water harvesting scheme at village Fatehpur Beri, Delhi and will ensure it to be a success and look after the same for a period of 10 years. They shall file a 6- monthly progress report in this Court with photographs,” said the court in its order dated July 26.

“(The parties concerned) will provide necessary financial resources and manpower to install and implement the water harvesting as well as to maintain the same for at least a period of 10 years. The needful will be done within a period of four weeks from today,” the court stated.

The petitions before the court pertained to the quashing of two cross FIRs which indicated that there was a fight that resulted in injuries to the parties.

The court, in its order, noted that there were allegations of use of assault and criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of the ladies involved in the incident.

The parties, who were neighbours and were related to each other, subsequently arrived at a settlement and urged the court to quash the FIRs.

The parties told the court that they regretted their actions and undertook not to repeat the same in the future.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)