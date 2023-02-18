Implications Of AI Integration In The Indian Armed Forces Amid Modernisation Bid: Report

In the prevailing geo-political and geo-strategic scenario, the government’s bid to modernise, theaterise as well as indigenise the Indian Armed Forces serve significant importance to ensure the national security of the country. The country’s efficiency and prowess in the domain of surveillance, monitoring and manufacturing of security systems is evident from events like Aero India 2023 and DefExpo 2022. A report by India-based independent think-tank CLAWS details the development of Artificial Intelligence as a ‘Disruptive technology’ under the “Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)”.

“The Disruptive technologies are being used to exert power in the geo-political dynamics leading to immense competition and creating instability in the world,” the CLAWS report states. Furthermore, the report cites 'Information and data' as "the new strategic weapons of the future.” According to the report, foreign armies have already initiated the usage of AI technologies in a bid to modernise their armed forces. Notably, the integration of AI systems by the Indian Army can enable assistance in military decision-making, reduction of casualties in battlefield scenarios, and an overall enhancement of the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

What is India’s Action Plan?

The government’s bid to modernise the Indian Armed Forces via the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly enhance the country’s defence capabilities in several domains. Major military powers like Russia, China and the US have already employed AI systems to cater to their respective modernisation requisites. The crux of enhancements achievable from AI integration into the Indian Armed Forces are listed below-

Situational Awareness: AI can help the Indian Tri-services to develop advanced sensors, drones, and other unmanned systems that can provide real-time information and analysis of the battlefield, thereby enhancing situational awareness. The use of AI-based image and video analysis can also help in recognising threats and identifying potential targets. Notably, one such system was displayed by Indian Army’s Colonel Kumar Dharmveer at Aero India 2023. The system called the Trishul link device is capable of providing a clear picture of the on-ground situation amid live combat operations.

Logistics and Supply Chain Management: AI can help the Indian Army to optimise logistics and supply chain management by predicting demand and identifying the most efficient routes and transportation modes for supplies and personnel. An indigenously-developed system called ‘PRAHARI’ is capable of securely transferring data. Developed by Colonel T Prashant of the Indian Army, the system was exhibited at Aero India 2023. It is set to cater to the needs of enhancing the logistic and communication capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR): AI can help the Indian Army to develop advanced ISR capabilities that can collect and analyse data from a variety of sources, such as sensors, drones, and satellites. AI-based analysis of data can help in identifying threats, detecting patterns and trends, and making quick decisions based on real-time data.

Training and Simulation: AI can help the Indian Army to develop advanced training and simulation systems that can provide realistic and immersive training experiences for soldiers and officers.

Notably, the Indian Government through the NITI Aayog released the ‘National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence’ in 2018. Furthermore, the Indian Ministry of Defence established a Defence AI Council (DAIC) in February 2019 to cater to the plan of adoption of artificial intelligence in the Indian Armed Forces under the chairmanship of the Defence Minister. The DAIC is tasked with guiding the partnership between the Ministry of Defence and the AI industry and reviewing the recommendations concerning the acquisition of technology for modernisation. Overall, the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces with AI can lead to enhanced capabilities, increased efficiency, and improved decision-making capabilities.