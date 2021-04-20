Import Of Remdesivir API, Injection & Specific Inputs Made Import Duty Free: Piyush Goyal

Amid the highly risen demand of anti-viral drug- Remdesivir owing to the surge in COVID-19 infection, Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday established that imports of Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), injection, and specific inputs have been made import duty free. This is pursuant to the high demand for this drug against contagions of COVID-19.

Imports of Remdesivir API, injection and specific inputs have been made import duty free: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/s6BmDPCGwg — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

Concerns around Remdesivir

Various senior health officials in the country have earlier commented that Remdesivir is not a 'bullet magic drug' but is definitely useful against replication of COVID-19 contagion in the body of an infected person. According to senior health officials, doctors prescribe Remdesivir to get a person out of danger as it cuts down on a person's number of days at hospitals. Doctors are also prescribing mild medicines for recovery against COVID-19 infection. Remdesivir helps but in many setups it has shown to have not reduced mortality. In fact, the Ministry of Health in their statement on Twitter, clarified as below,

Remdesivir is not a life saving drug in #COVID19. It is to be administered only in the hospital settings.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/sdFzXfzwLO — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 19, 2021

COVID-tally in India

The statement holds relevance at a time when India is reporting more than two lakh cases every day. For the sixth day straight, India crossed the 2 lakh mark with a record single-day rise of 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to breach the 20-lakh mark with 20,31,977, which is 13.26 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 per cent while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 percent.