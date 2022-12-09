Important Cases Heard In Supreme Court On Friday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, December 9: * SC said unless a final decision is taken and a resolution to that effect signed by all members of the apex court Collegium, it cannot be disclosed either in the public domain or under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

*SC dismissed a PIL filed by an NGO seeking framing of guidelines to regulate religious processions, brandishing swords and firearms, and grant of permission to such events by state administration, asking why such festivals are portrayed in poor light as a reason for riots.

* SC directed the Nagaland government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the UPSC to finalise the process of appointment of the state's Director General of Police on or before December 19, saying it will otherwise be "constrained to take recourse to the coercive arm of law" to ensure compliance.

* SC asked the Bihar government to specify the schedule for construction of infrastructure for special courts which would deal with cases under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

* SC clarified the observations made in respect of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi High Court verdict, which rejected the bail plea of co-accused Umar Khalid in a case of alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi, will not prejudice his case pending before the court.

* Observing that a female tribal is entitled to parity with male tribal in intestate succession, the SC directed the Centre to examine the issue and consider amending the provisions of the Hindu Succession Act so as to make it applicable to the members of the Scheduled Tribes.

* SC directed the Centre and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to find out a solution to accommodate those undergraduate medical students who have returned from foreign countries like Ukraine and China, saying their career will be left in lurch if no solution is found at this stage.