Important CoWIN Registration Clarification: Book Vaccine On cowin.gov.in Portal; Not App

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday clarified that the Co-WIN (also being referred to as CoWIN) mobile app on the Play Store is for administrators only and the registration and booking of an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination is to be done through Co-WIN Portal only - meaning only via the website https://www.cowin.gov.in/home. In a tweet, the Health Ministry stated that there is "NO Co-WIN App" for beneficiary registration."

The clarification comes on a day when the second phase of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups commenced on Monday. Registrations opened at 9:00 am and citizens will be able to register and book, and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc, according to an official release.

The government had announced last Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

The Health Ministry also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine -- heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Nurse P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the Prime Minister.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said. The Prime Minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting an Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

