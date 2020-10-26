'Important For IDMA To Set The Policy & Direction For Digital Media': Founding Members

Aimed at upholding standards of news reporting in the national interest through the digital medium, India's largest conglomeration of digital media platforms - the Indian Digital Media Association (IDMA) - was launched on Monday. Highlighting the need for regulatory control of the digital medium, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of GoaChronicle.com, Savio Rodrigues stated that tackling fake news is the biggest problem in the country. Rodrigues asserted it is important for an organisation like IDMA to set the policy straight keeping the massive upscaling of digital media in hindsight.

"The biggest problem to fake news in the country right now, which is motivated fake news, is driven by websites because there is no regulatory control. So its important to understand that the next 5-10 years, you are going to see digital media scaling up from tradtional media. Therefore, there is very very important reason for the government and association formed like our to set the policy, to set the direction," said Savio Rodrigues while speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday.

"You are going to have foreign fundings coming in from different sources. Not only the US, we are looking at people coming in from the Islamic radical world as well. There needs to be a digital media organisation that is nationalistic in its approach," he added.

Calling out for complete transparency in mode of operations of news platforms, Arnab Goswami asserted, "Those who seek transparency from everyone else, is it not imperative today that they show us light modicum of transparency themselves and tell people of India. At the end of the day, ownership is linked to editorial control. You cannot say, if anybody is foreign owned and India controlled, it cannot be."

Meanwhile, OpIndia Editor Nupur Sharma stressed upon the superimposition of foreign narratives on Indian people without understanding the cultural relevance. Taking note of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, she said, "The Black Lives Matter in the US, where the left and other organisations have indulged in violence and you see that narrative being superimposed on India where cultural context is completely different. In such issues, you see the influence of foreign control in Indian media or editors who are foreign nationals and you see how they twist the narrative without understanding what the Indian people stand for."

IDMA launched

For the first time in history, the largest conglomeration of Digital platforms have formed an association that is aimed to safeguard the interest of not just member digital platforms but also actively participate in dialogue with all stakeholders, uphold standards of news reporting in the national interest and engage with the government for policy formulation.

As a self-regulatory body, IDMA will be the eyes and ears of digital media platforms, to serve as an intermediary on its behalf. IDMA will be the central point of joint action on matters of interest. The founding members of IDMA have a collective unique viewership of over 100 million combined and are in a unique position to drive the ‘nation first’ narrative effectively.

Taking pride in being a conglomeration which is completely owned by Indians, IDMA will serve with the guiding principle of being 100% Indian, uncompromisingly nationalistic and will take the voice of India to the world. Nationalistic media platforms of the country have come together as IDMA to uphold a vision for India that is not directly or surreptitiously owned by foreign elements.