'Important For Youth To Be Aware About The Heroes Of Our Freedom Struggle,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is important for the Indian youth to know about the country's freedom struggle and its leaders from their districts and regions in order to 'feel about them'. The PM added that when students will learn about the significant aspects of Indian history, it will reflect in their personality.

'Important that our youth is aware of the heroes'

"It is very important that our today's generation, our students know about the freedom struggle, the leaders of our nation and feel about them...from their districts and region, what happened during the freedom struggle, how it happened, who attained martyrdom, who remained imprisoned for how long for the nation. When our students learn about these things, it will reflect in their personality", PM Modi said while addressing the monthly Mann Ki Baat programme.

The Prime Minister further said that in 2022 India will celebrate 75 years of independence. Before independence, our country has had a long history of freedom struggle. During this period there was no corner in India where freedom fighters did not sacrifice their lives, he added. The PM also motivated the students to engage in research on the Indian freedom struggle. Writing about the freedom fighters will be a fitting tribute to them as we bring such great personalities to fore, PM added.

"Students can be engaged in research on this topic, it can be prepared as a handwritten edition of the school. If there is a place in your city associated with the freedom struggle, then the students can be taken there. Students of any school can take a resolve to write poems, plays on 75 freedom struggle heroes of their region. Your efforts will bring thousands of unsung heroes to the fore. Who lived for the country, died for the nation and whose names faded with the times," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further requested all the teachers to set up stage for the students to present their research work. "When we are celebrating Teachers' Day on September 5, I will request my teacher friends that they set the stage for it, take everyone along and together all should engage in this," he said.

PM Lauds teachers

During his address PM also lauded teachers for accepting COVID-19 challenges and turning it into an opportunity. "In a few days from now on September 5, we will celebrate Teachers' Day. Whenever we think of successes we have had during the course of our lifetime, we are almost always reminded of one teacher or the other. The fast-changing times coupled with the corona crisis are posing new challenges for our teachers. I am happy that not only have our teachers accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity," he said.

He also praised the teachers for incorporating the use of technology in education and for adopting new methods to help the students amid the ongoing pandemic phase.

