Important To Create Deterrence: Dilip Chhabria Bats For Entrepreneurs, Against Vaze's Ilk

Renowned Mumbai-based car designer Dilip Chhabria spoke exclusively with Republic TV again on Thursday on the shocking developments in the Vazegate fixing & extortion racket. In the past, he had revealed shocking details of how he had also been a victim of the rogue former cop's 'vasooli' racket being operated from Mumbai police's CIU office. Chhabria, who has been tangled in legal trouble for the past few years, accused former Mumbai Police APIs Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi of allegedly torturing him to extort money before he was jailed for over 100 days. A complaint to this effect has been sent to the Maharashtra CM by Dilip Chhabria.

'Vaze is demonic': Dilip Chhabria

Dilip Chhabria said, 'a person like me has been a proven entrepreneur for the last 30 years and developed some of the world's most iconic cars. At least the CIU unit should have researched and asked for an explanation or could have summoned me. One should not land up in someone's office to arrest him-- especially a person who is known to have a global stature. That is what exactly happened to me. I was shocked, in fact, repeatedly my mouth went dry because it was the first time I went to a cop station and that too being present in front of Mr Vaze. I must tell you that his personality must look whatsoever it is but when he actually speaks he is 'Demonic'.

Should all cases under Sachin Vaze be looked into?

Dilip Chhabria stated, 'In the last 30 years of my career I have been actually very enamoured & impressed with the police because I have had interactions with a quite few projects and I have always been impressed by their erudite and their presentable communication. I would like a probe, not only into my case but in other cases as well, not for retribution but what I am seeking is this should be a deterrence for future actions against the entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs are what the country needs and every country aspires to have them because we create jobs. In my case, these guys shut down my unit which had no connection to the unit under complaint and everything was done illegally. To top it all, they denied that they have shut down my unit. Because I was incarcerated, my family was targeted, my son was on the run for 3 months that too 20,000 km on road. I only hope that the current administration takes the complaint to the logical conclusion and gives us the justice that we entrepreneurs deserve'.

'We are proud of Mumbai Police; Vaze gang bad apples'

On being asked if a few rogue cops had brought disrepute to the Mumbai Police, Dilip Chhabria said, 'Absolutely, in fact, I would be the flag bearer of the police reputation. We were proud of the Mumbai police and I am still very proud of them because maybe it takes a few bad apples to have this situation and it was unfortunate that these officers were in control. Even if you want to make a genuine complaint about a small case, FIRs are never registered so easily. And what was more galling in my case is that I made an official complaint to all the respective police departments, 10 days before FIR was lodged against me. I think what Mumbai police need is the valediction of their reputation which was earned in the last several years. 99% of cops are really good, they have genuine feelings for the citizens and want to help them. The reputation which has been tarnished needs to be cleaned up. The kind of episodes that have happened with me, I am aghast. Will I be considered a role model anymore? or would I be someone who was guided and asked to get out from my own country?'

Should Mumbai Police send out a strong message to regain citizen's faith?

"I have been complimented that I have the courage to come out and air my views because when the reputation is damaged, it is important to send a strong your message across and had to have the courage to face rectification. It is important for the country and for the state. This is a wonderful state and I was born and brought uo in this state but the way I was handled by a team, is immoral. I would agree that they need to do really something drastic to resurrect the image of Mumbai Police which is known to be one of the best Police forces in the country. I have interacted with all the police commissioners and top officers and have done enough work for them on a probe basis because it is my job and I love doing things for the Mumbai police. They need to correct that obviously", stated Dilip Chhabria.

Is there any update coming from the Mumbai police to reinvestigate DC's case?

The renowned car designer said, 'I have addressed the letters in relation to my cases to the respected police stations to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and DGP of Maharashtra, I have not heard anything official from them as of yet. I met the joint CP. I would presume, unlike what happened in November 2020, when the entire department did not take action on my complaint, which was actually originated from me. I hope the lesson and that exercise is not repeated'.

"As I said, I am not looking for personal retribution at all. My job is to look into the future I am a creative person we create the future and I don't want to be engulfed in negativity. It is important to create a deterrence for cops to not target people like me. Hang me if I am wrong. I have been wronged, look into it and ensure that justice is provided to the people who had make wrong complaints in connivance with disgraced officers of MUmbai Police,"said Dilip Chhabria.

