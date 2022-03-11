Important To Depict, Understand Facts That Laid Foundation Of Modern India: Lekhi

Not everything may be likeable or agreeable about history, but it's necessary to study it to "strengthen our roots and lay the foundation for the future", Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. The minister of state for culture, after inaugurating an exhibition of the National Archives of India, also said that "it is important to depict, read or write and understand the facts that have led to and laid the foundation of modern India".

The exhibition 'Instruments of accession and merger: The journey of integration' marks the 132nd foundation day of the national archive and is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrates India's 75th year of Independence, according to a statement.

"History is history, not everything may be likeable or agreeable about it, but still it is necessary to read and write our history to strengthen our roots and lay the foundation for the future. This exhibition exhibits our history, the documents that helped in the construction of India, documents of all states and those of the princely states have also been displayed in the exhibition," Lekhi said.

The exhibition is based on original documents and is an endeavour to showcase the story of accession and merger through a presentation of original archival public documents and cartographic records, which include material from the Public Record Series, especially from the ministry of states, the statement said.

The exhibition showcases valuable information from the National Archives of India's records, repositories and library collections that unfold the drama and action of the unification and merger by signing of the Instrument of Accession and the implementation of the modalities of the Instrument of Merger of small princely states, it said.

Selected documents of the integration process from various parts of the country are also on display.

The exhibition opened for public viewing on May 10.

Twitter@M_Lekhi