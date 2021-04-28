'Important To Mask Up Inside Homes, Practice Social Distancing': Jai Dhar Gupta

Founder of Nirvana Being and citizen movement 'My Right to Breathe', Jai Dhar Gupta stressed on the importance of wearing masks amid the second wave of COVID-19, urging people to practice social distancing even indoors with family members who could possibly be infected.

"From a civilian point of view, the only two things they need to do is wear a mask, preferably an N95 or a mask with certified virus filtration efficiency and the second thing is social distancing. Viral load is less outdoors and more indoors. There is no social distancing indoors, even if you have one person in the room who is infected then there is no safe place," said Gupta.

"So when you are outdoors yes social distancing works, indoors there is no safe place. Unless people practice barrier care, you have to double mask or wear an N95 mask if you have someone infected indoors. Bio-waste needs to be packed, you can't through it with your regular waste," he stated.

Notably, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had also stressed on masking up inside homes urging people to adopt the practice whenever they were sitting with someone. "I'll say that the time has come that we start wearing masks even otherwise inside our homes. We used to talk about wearing it outside homes, but the way the infection has spread, it will be better if we wear mask inside our homes if we are sitting with someone."

"But, definitely, if there is a COVID-19 positive person, that person must wear the mask and others inside the house also must wear a mask and the positive person should be kept in a different room," Paul added.

India reported 3,60,960 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday which took the total tally of cases in India to 1,79,97,267. As of April 28, there are 29,78,709 active COVID-19 cases in the country which has witnessed 2,61,162 recoveries and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours.