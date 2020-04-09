Important JEE Update: NTA Allows Candidates To Change Cities In Online Forms For JEE(Main)

In an important decision, the Union Ministry for Human Resources and Development announced that the National Testing Agency has now allowed candidates to make corrections in their online application forms for JEE (Main) which includes a change in their cities or centres, keeping in mind the Coronavirus outbreak.

All corrections in the particulars of the online application forms shall be accepted up to 5.00 PM and submission up to 11.50 PM till April 14, as per the notice released by the NTA which was shared by Union Cabinet Minister for the HRD Ministry Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Attention JEE(MAIN) 2020 applicants, in the view of current #COVID19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to further expand the scope of making corrections in application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres.

— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 9, 2020

JEE (Main) postponed

Previously, the NTA in an attempt to avoid mass gatherings to contain COVID-19 spread had postponed the Joint-Entrance Exam (JEE) for the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and other engineering college admissions till further notice. The exam was scheduled to be held between April 5 and April 11 earlier and is likely to be held in the last week of May 2020, as per reports. A fresh date for JEE will be decided in accordance with the schedule of other competitive exams is yet to be finalised.

