Imran Khan Blames RSS For Unstable India-Pakistan Relations; Silent On Pak-Taliban Nexus

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has hit a new low by blaming RSS for instability in India-Pakistan relations. Imran Khan is in Uzbekistan to attend the two-day 'Central-South Asia conference' which is also attended by other high-ranked leaders of other countries including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and several others from Russia, Japan, and the US.

The Pakistan PM was confronted by ANI on whether 'talks and terror can go hand in hand?' Without showing any sense of ownership, Imran Khan blamed the RSS for the enmity between India and Pakistan.

"We are waiting for India-Pakistan relations to be civilised but RSS ideology has come in the way," Imran Khan said while clearly forgetting the several terror attacks in India which were orchestrated and planned by terror groups from Pakistan, not to forget the several ceasefire violations and infiltrations from Pakistan that have been foiled by the Indian Armed Forces on regular intervals.

Pakistan also continues to be on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list for terror financing and related activities on its soil, although it has always been in denial. It has even boasted of conducting high-profile arrest of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and sentencing him to 11 years in prison for terrorism-financing charges, however, several experts believe it is a cover to escape the FATF blacklisting. Moreover, India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to take credible action against terror networks and proxies working from its soil and perpetrating cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan answers ANI question, 'can talks and terror go hand in hand?'. Later he evades the question on whether Pakistan is controlling the Taliban.



Lashing out at Imran Khan over his statement, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore stated that Imran Khan is aware of terror havens in Pakistan and blaming RSS has without any "substance" was "unnecessary".

Pakistan backs Taliban?

Imran Khan walked out while ANI questioned if Pakistan is hand-in-hand with the Taliban as the US and NATO Forces are withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan and there has been a significant increase in Taliban violence in the war-torn country. Even though Imran Khan evaded that Taliban question, Republic TV's Senior correspondent from Kabul Shershah Nawabi reported that at least 300 Pakistani commandos had joined the Taliban ranks and were taking part in operations of the militancy group on the ground. Sources close to the fast-changing developments in Afghanistan have informed Republic TV that Pakistan has warned Afghanistan it will launch aggressive operations against Afghanistan if it makes any move against the Taliban.

"Our sources on the ground have reported that Pakistanis have warned Afghanistan that it will launch aggressive operations against them if they move against Taliban. At the same time, Afghan forces are on the ground trying to launch operations. At least 50 Pakistani insurgents were detained by the forces. A large number of Pakistani fighters are trying to cross back from Spin Buldak now but they were arrested. They are using tear gas against Afghan forces and fleeing," said Shershah Nawabi.

Exposing the nexus between Pakistani forces and the Taliban, Nawabi revealed that around 300 commandos and retired generals had been deployed by Pakistan to fight against Afghan security forces. Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday slammed Pakistan over its denial of the presence of the Taliban on its soil. On Thursday, Saleh took to Twitter and accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban in certain areas.

Moreover, international media such as the Voice of America has reported a spike in donations from Pakistan toTaliban forces. The situation in Afghanistan becomes more worrisome by the day with the significant increase in Taliban violence as the NATO forces make an exit. India on the other hand has offered support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.