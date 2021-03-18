Imran Khan Notes India's 'no Talks With Terror' Stand; Dangles 'Central Asia' Carrot; Lies

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said India will be benefitted economically by having peace with his country as it will enable it to directly access the resource-rich Central Asia region through Pakistani territory. While delivering the inaugural address at the launch of a two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, Khan lied that his government after coming to power in 2018 has done everything for better ties with India and now it is time for India to reciprocate. He made no mention, obviously, of the rampant terrorism exported from his country's borders.

Imran Khan claims 'Time for India to reciprocate'

Stating that this time, India has to take the first step, the Pakistani Prime Minister said, "we cannot do much". He said that India last month had said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. Highlighting India's statement that now the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility, Imran Khan said, "India has told Pakistan that 'talks and terror cannot go together."

Discussing Pakistan's vision of comprehensive national security, Imran Khand spoke at length on the issue of peace in the region, including peace between his country and India, saying "the unresolved Kashmir issue was the biggest hurdle between the two countries".

Imran Khan said, "If India gives the Kashmiris their right under the UN (resolutions), it will be greatly beneficial for Pakistan as well as for India and then it can access Central Asia after peace." READ | Inzamam ul Haq backs Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, slams PCB for meddling in team selection

India-Pakistan ties

It is important to note here that Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two Union territories in August 2019. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. Earlier the Ministry of External Affairs has also underlined that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India, on various forums.

On February 25, India and Pakistan had announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors. Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.

Subsequent attacks, including one on the Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship. The relationship dipped further after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.