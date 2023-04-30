In 100th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Recalls ‘selfie With Daughter' Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today (April 30) through his flagship radio show, Mann Ki Baat, which has hit a new milestone by completing its 100th episode today.

During his address on today's show, PM Modi started by expressing gratitude for making Mann Ki Baat a popular show and also spoke about people who got featured on his show due to their contribution to society and how PM himself learned from these people. In PM Modi's 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat, he spoke about Sunil Jagalan, who started "selfie with daughter" and promoted PM Modi's Beti Bacho Beti Padhao campaign.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls ‘selfie with daughter' campaign

On his show, PM Modi gave brief details about Sunil Jaglan and said, "Sunil Jaglan, who is from Haryana, has such an impact on my mind because in Haryana, gender issues used to be a big issue, and there used to be a lot of discussion on this. And I had also started the "Beti Bacahao, Beti Padhao" campaign from Haryana itself. Meanwhile, when I got to know about Sunil Ji's "Selfie with Daughter" campaign, I liked it very much."

He further said, "I also learned from it, and in no time, a selfie with my daughter turned into a global campaign. And the objective in this was neither a selfie nor technology; the impotence was given to the daughter. The campaign also showed how important a daughter's place is in a person's life. It is the result of many such efforts that there has been an improvement in the gender ratio in Haryana today."

While speaking to Sunil Jaglan, PM Modi said everyone remembers selfies with daughters. And now that it is being discussed again, how are you feeling? Sunil Jaglan replied, "The mission of bringing smiles on the faces of the daughters of Haryana, under your leadership, really became a national movement, and it is really a big thing for me and for the father of every daughter."

Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio show started on October 3, 2014. It is a radio broadcast that is available in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms. Over the years, PM Modi's show has encompassed several topics that are related to the common man. From cleanliness to weather, from social issues to mass movement, from drug menace to the pressure of exams, the PM has spoken about various issues that affect people across age groups.