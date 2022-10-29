In 2003 Nadimarg Massacre, Trial To Resume After 9 Years As Court Fast-tracks Hearing

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ordered an "expeditious" trial in the Nadimarg massacre wherein 24 Kashmir Pandits were brutally murdered in the Pulwama district in March 2003. It should be noted that the trial in the case is resuming after nine years.

On March 23, 2003, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came dressed in counterfeit military uniforms in Nadimarg and killed 11 men, 11 women, and two children by lining them and shooting at them.

The case was registered under Sections 302, 450, 395, 307, 120-B, 326, 427 of Jammu and Kashmir State Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), 7/27 Arms Act and Section 30 Police in Zainapora, Shopian in 2003.

Prime accused and Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Zia Mustafa was arrested. He was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists last year when he was taken to a terrorist hideout in Poonch's Bhata Durian for identification of terrorists.

J&K HC decides to hear Nadimarg case

In August 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court decided to hear the application filed by the prosecution seeking the recall of a previous order whereby the criminal revision plea was dismissed. The matter was dismissed in 2011 and was challenged by the prosecution by the way of a Criminal Revision Petition before the High Court.

The HC ordered the trial court to take all necessary messages for ensuring the examing of witnesses by issuing a commission and/or recording their statements via video conferencing.