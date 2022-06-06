In 2006 Varanasi Serial Blasts Case, Convict Waliullah Khan Gets Death Sentence

Varanasi serial blasts convict Waliullah Khan was sentenced to death by a sessions court and was sentenced to life imprisonment in another case, sixteen years after the explosions rocked the city.

At least 20 people were killed and over 100 were left injured after blasts at the Sankat Mochan temple and the cantonment railway station on March 7, 2006.

#BREAKING | In 7th March 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case at Sankatmochan Mandir and Cantt railway station, convict Waliullah sentenced to death by sessions court and gets life imprisonment in a second case; #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/Hedm46MlcK — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2022

Ghaziabad Sessions Court Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha convicted Waliullah in two cases, which were lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of murder, attempt to murder and mutilation, and the Explosives Act. Waliullah was acquitted in one case because of inadequate evidence, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma told PTI.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh told Republic, "It's a commendable job of Uttar Pradesh Police and those who had any doubts should be brought to rest. The UP Police is the finest police and it has the finest investigation wing. They follow the law. Today's verdict is nothing but law taking its own course. It shows the iron fist to those who want to disturb peace in the country."

Varanasi twin blasts

On March 7, 2006, the first blast took place at Sankat Mochak temple. After 15 minutes, another explosion was reported outside the first-class retiring room at Varanasi cantonment railway station. On the same day, a cooker bomb was also discovered near the railings of a railway crossing near DashashwaMedh police station.

Lawyers in Varanasi had declined to take up the case. The Allahabad High Court then transferred the case to the Ghaziabad district court. A total of 121 witnesses were produced in three cases against the convict.

In April 2006, the special task force, which was probing the blasts, had claimed that Waliullah was linked to Bangladesh-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-jehad Al Islami and was the mastermind behind the blasts.