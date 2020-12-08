In 2020, PM Modi's 'light A Diya' Post Most Retweeted Tweet In Politics, Says Twitter

Twitter in its blog on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting a diya of hope and good health during the COVID-19 lockdown was the most retweeted tweet in Politics in 2020. For the '9 PM-9 Mins' public address, PM Modi had requested people of India to light lamps from the safety of their homes as a symbolic gesture of solidarity towards one other. This tweet by the Prime Minister garnered 106.6K retweets, 11.8k quote tweets and 513.2k likes.

Review 2020: PM's tweet of lighting a diya becomes most retweeted tweet in Politics

PM Modi's tweet in Sankrit can be roughly translated into; "It is our welfare to start any auspicious work in the name of God. Stay healthy and let us destroy the enemy with our strength and intellect. Let us light this diya to erase the darkness in our lives."

India's battle against COVID-19

After Covid cases in the country began to rise and with other nations also taking serious measures, India didn't hesitate to impose a nation-wide lockdown in March 2020. During this period of lockdown, PM Modi addressed the nation several times. In one of the appeals to the citizens, in fact, the first one even before the lockdown began, for the day-long Janta Curfew he requested the people to go to their doorsteps, balconies and applaud the frontline workers who have been serving the nation at the time of the pandemic.

Another appeal made by Narendra Modi during the lockdown was "9pm-9mins". In this appeal, he had asked the citizens to switch off the electricity in their homes and instead light a diya for 9 minutes for the Covid warriors. Apart from this, PM Modi, many times urged the people of the country to strictly maintain a safe distance of 6 feet distance, and wear mask and gloves.

Over a span of over 8 months, India has drastically improved itself in terms of medical facilities. Since India recorded its first COVID-19 positive case, it has reported over 97,03,770 more, out of which 91,78,946 have recovered, while 1,40,958 have succumbed. Despite being one of the most populated countries across the world, India has the highest recovery rate and the lowest mortality rate.

In the past one month, India's COVID-19 case tally had seen a considerable decline. Currently, the number of active cases in the country are 3,83,866. Not only this, India is one among few countries which are conducting final phrase trials of its indigenously developed 3 COVID-19 vaccines.

