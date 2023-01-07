In 2022, Bihar Cops Arrested 57 Naxals & 283 Wanted Criminals, Seized Huge Cache Of Arms

Bihar's Special Task Force (STF) arrested 57 Naxals, including the six of the most wanted, in several operations in 2022. The STF also arrested 283 most wanted criminals in the same period of time.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, ADG (HQ) Patna JS Gangwar said, "In 2022, STF arrested 57 Naxals including 6 most wanted Naxals and 283 most wanted criminals." He said the STF also seized arms and ammunition in large quantities. "Many arms and ammunition were recovered including 14 regular weapons, 3 AK-47s, 1 weapon belonging to the AK-56 series and five weapons that were snatched from police," ADG Patna said.

The Bihar police official also highlighted the arrests of Naxals outside the state saying, "33 Naxals were arrested by Bihar police from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal." He said around 120 country-made weapons and live ammunition were also recovered for them.

Bihar | In 2022, STF arrested 57 Naxals including 6 most wanted naxals & 283 most wanted criminals. Many arms & ammunition were recovered incl 14 regular weapons, 3 AK-47s, 1 weapon belonging to AK-56 series & 5 weapons that were snatched from police:JS Gangwar, ADG HQ Patna(6.1) pic.twitter.com/0GFWWFxOIX — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

"118 country-made weapons, 7,870 live cartridges, 1 hand grenade, and 15-gram explosive material were also recovered," he added.

Naxal violence was reduced by 77% in 11 years: Centre

In December, while addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the House that the incidents of Naxal violence have reduced by 77 per cent from a high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021. The Minister said the resultant deaths (civilians and security forces) have also reduced by 85 % from a high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021, adding that the declining trend continues in 2022.

Rai said the geographical spread of the violence has also significantly reduced and only 191 police stations of 46 districts reported LWE-related violence in 2021 as compared to a high of 465 police stations of 96 districts in 2010.

(With inputs from agencies)