In 24 Hours, BSF Foils Yet Another Pakistan Drone Infiltration Bid In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Within 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday, November 29, shot down another Pakistan drone in Tarn Taran of Punjab. This comes hours after neutralising a drone infiltration attempt along the border in Punjab's Amritsar, where a Pakistani drone was shot down while chasing away another drone back across the border. Senior BSF officials rushed to the spot.

In Tarn Taran, the troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Kalash Havelian. As per the drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected drone by firing. Bullet hit the drone and it fell down on the ground. The whole area was cordoned, as police and concerned sister agencies were informed.

Further, during a thorough search, the team of BSF and Punjab police recovered one Hexacopter in partially damaged condition along with one packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin, which was lying in a farming field on own side of border fencing near Kalash Havelian.

BSF foils Pak drone infiltration bid

The BSF neutralised a drone infiltration attempt on November 28 along the border in Punjab's Amritsar. It shot down a Pakistani drone while chasing away another drone back across the border.

Women BSF personnel of 73 BN of BSF deployed on the International Border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory at around 11 pm on November 28 (Monday) in the area falling near village - Chaharpur, District - Amritsar (Rural). As per the drill, they fired at two Pakistani drones trying to enter the Indian territory. They fired 50 rounds at the two Pakistani drones, one went back to Pakistan and the other drone was shot down.

On November 27, Punjab police arrested a person for transporting weapons, heroin into India which was dropped using a drone. On November 25, BSF shot down a drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector.