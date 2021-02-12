'In 48 Hours Of Completion Of Disengagement': MEA On Next Military Level Talks With China

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday gave elaborate clarifications over the apprehensions raised by media in view of Congress accusations of India ceding land to the Chinese. While responding to the questions raised by the media, Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of the MEA said that the next round of military-level talks to discuss the pending issues on LAC would resume within 48 hours after the disengagement process concludes at Pangong Tso lake area.

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations over disengagement, the MEA spokesperson urged to refer to Defence Ministry's statement which categorically answered all the questions raised by the Congress leader.

The two (India & China) sides have also agreed to convene 10th round of senior commanders meeting within 48 hours after complete disengagement in the Pangong lake area, to address the remaining issues. No date has been set so far for the WMCC: Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson

Soon as the disengagement process began, Congress launched a scathing attack on the Centre by claiming that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceded territory to the Chinese". Addressing a press conference on Friday, Rahul Gandhi called the prime minister a 'coward' and asked why the Indian Army moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We find that Indian troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory where our post used to be. So now we have moved from finger 4 to finger 3. Why has Prime Minister Modi given our territory to the Chinese? This is a question that needs to be answered by him and the defence minister."

"Why have the Chinese not moved back from Depsang plains and Gogra? Prime Minister has given Indian territory to China. He has bent down in front of China. It is his lookout how he takes it back," Rahul Gandhi added.

Defence Ministry sets the record straight

Taking note of "misinformed and misleading comments" over the disengagement by Rahul Gandhi, the Ministry deemed it necessary "to set the record straight and counter certain instances of wrongly understood information being amplified in media and social media."

Giving an elaborate reply to the doubts raised by Rahul Gandhi, the Defence Ministry said, "The assertion that Indian territory is upto Finger 4 is categorically false. The territory of India is as depicted by the map of India and includes more than 43,000 sq km currently under illegal occupation of China since 1962."

"Even the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as per the Indian perception, is at Finger 8, not at Finger 4. That is why India has persistently maintained the right to patrol up to Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China," the statement added.

"Permanent posts of both sides at the north bank of Pangong Tso are longstanding and well-established. On the Indian side, it is Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and on the Chinese side, east of Finger 8. The current agreement provides for cessation of forward deployment by both sides and continued deployment at these permanent posts," the statement appended while adding that India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement and on the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo.

The Defence Ministry also affirmed that the pending issues including the Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang will be taken up within 48 hours of the Pangong Tso disengagement.

'Not an inch was given': Rajnath Singh in Parliament

In the Rajya Sabha before that Rajnath Singh had specified how much territory had been ceded to China since the 1962 war, plus the land in Arunachal Pradesh that China claims to be its own.

"Let me briefly recapitulate the main aspects of the situation on the ground. As the House is aware, China illegally occupied approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh, mainly during the 1962 conflict. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. kms. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China. China, thus is in illegal occupation of more than 43,000 sq. kms of Indian territory. It also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh. India has never accepted this illegal occupation of our territory or the unjustified claims", Rajnath Singh pointed out.