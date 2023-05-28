In 9 Years Of PM Modi Government, Here’s How India Gained Momentum For Nari Shakti

With the completion of the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, the years have also seen a significant sweep of positivity in the enhancement of Nari Shakti (Women empowerment). The election of Droupadi Murmu as India's first tribal President is one such example of the shift that the country is successfully accepting the presence of women at higher positions.

Since the BJP came to power in 2014, the government in the last nine years has tremendously pushed towards the education of girls. In fact, the central government has also announced budget allocation for the education of women by around 1.5 times. A total of 5,646 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have been sanctioned by the Centre.

Women in Defence

The Government of India is also working towards providing a gender-neutral career progression policy for women in the Defence forces. Today, women officers in the Army are being given opportunities to lead their contingents during the Independence Day and Republic Day parades to showcase the country’s power to the world.

The Republic Day parade this year reflected the growing contribution of women in the service of the nation. In fact, the theme of Nari Shakti or women’s power in the parade was seen almost everywhere. Both the Navy and the Indian Air Force contingents were led by women officers.

Women in MSMEs

The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also introduced and made enhancements to existing policies, adding components that dovetail naturally to ease the lives and livelihoods of women even in schemes that are not devised specifically for them. As per the government data, the MSME registration on the Udyam Portal has seen more than 2 lakh women-owned MSMEs registered during the special drives.

Nari Shakti in the last 9 years

Participation of women in Higher Secondary stood at 1.57 crore in 2014-15. The push for increased participation of girls in Higher Education has resulted in 2.01 crore in 2021-22.

The government has taken steps to ensure the digital skilling of women under PMGDISHA.

More than 2 lakh women-owned MSMEs are registered on the Udyam Portal. 27.7 crore collateral-free loans have been extended to women entrepreneurs till date.

PMMY helps women in making their entrepreneurial dreams come true.

Under Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), all pregnant women are provided a full-service suite.

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) has ensured safe and secure delivery for expecting mothers. Institutional delivery increased from 87% to 95% in just 9 years, as per government data.

Participation of women in higher education has increased in the last 9 years.

Paid maternity leaves increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

Over 27 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened to empower women.